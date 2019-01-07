Delivery driver accused of offering marijuana with pizza

Pawley’s Island, SC (WOLO) — A pizza delivery driver on Pawley’s Island is facing charges after police say he offered a teenage customer pot.

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office say on New Year’s Eve Gabriel Kohler delivered pizza to a home and while there allegedly offered a 14 year old girl a pipe and a lighter and asked her how much marijuana she would like with her pizza.

Deputies say the girl told her parents, who then called Dominoes to complain.

the store’s manager notified the Sheriff’s Office.