Man identified in shooting at Richland County gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the individual who died as a result of being involved in a shooting on the 9400 block of Wilson Blvd in Columbia.

Jose Martinez, 50, was transported by Richland County EMS and was taken to the hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.