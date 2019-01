Martin breaks down Florida comeback, looks ahead to Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following Saturday’s thrilling finish in comeback fashion at Gainesville, defeating Florida 71-69, Frank Martin broke down what went into the game-winning play by Felipe Haase and Chris Silva while speaking with the media Monday.

Coach also broke down how the victory in Carolina’s SEC opener is impacting his team before their 9:00 p.m. league home opener against No. 14 Mississippi State Tuesday.