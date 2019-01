Midlands woman charged with fatal hit and run, denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Ashley Burkhard, 33, is charged with a fatal hit and run and has been denied bond.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Nazareth Road in Lexington. Officials say Burkhard struck and killed Davontaye Washington, 21, after he was walking across the street.

