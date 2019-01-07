Richland Co. deputy suspended for DUI charge while off-duty

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott has suspended a deputy without pay after he was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday.

Investigators say Justin Griner, 28, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Authorities say he was off duty.

Deputies say Griner has been employed with the department for about a year.

Griner is being held at the Lexington Co. Detention Center.