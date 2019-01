Say Cheese! Mac & Cheese Festival delights SC taste testers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Say cheese!

A lot of people in the Midlands got to taste a variety of mac and cheese dishes at Ashley’s Yummy Tummy’s Mac & Cheese Cookoff & Festival.

The family friendly event, on Sunday, featured the best local chefs putting their unique and cheesy recipes to the test.

This was the first year for the festival.

Organizers say they are hoping to make it an annual tradition.