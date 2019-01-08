Gamecock wideout Bryan Edwards makes NFL decision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards officially announced his NFL decision Tuesday night on social media.

Edwards decided to return for his senior season, which means he won’t be eligible for this year’s NFL Draft.

The junior wide receiver submitted evaluation paperwork to NFL scouts, but the overwhelming opinion was for Edwards to return for one final season.

His third year at USC was a good one; Edwards finished second on the team with 846 yards and 7 touchdowns.