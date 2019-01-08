Richland District One hosting Magnet program information sessions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland School District one is hosting a series of information sessions for parents who are interested in the District’s new magnet programs for 2019-2020.

According to District One officials, the district offers offers a Spanish and Chinese Language Immersion magnet program at Carver-Lyon Elementary School, as well as career magnets on the elementary (Bradley Elementary School), middle (W.G. Sanders Middle School) and high school (W.J. Keenan High School) levels. Keenan’s magnet program provides advanced preparation in the fields of engineering, government, tourism and entrepreneurialism. The programs are open to students throughout the district, and bus transportation is provided to all students enrolled in the programs.

January 31, 2019 is the magnet program application deadline, say officials.

Acceptance letters will be mailed March 11-15 and April 1 is the deadline for accepting a spot in the program. Parents who would like more information should contact Dr. Teresa Turner at Teresa.turner@richlandone.org or 231-7566.

MAGNET PROGRAM PARENT INFO SESSION DATES PARENT INFO SESSION TIMES PARENT INFO SESSION LOCATIONS LANGUAGE IMMERSION Carver-Lyon Elementary 2100 Waverly Street January 8 January 15 January 17 January 22 5:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. Brennen Elementary 438 Devereaux Road Carver-Lyon Elementary Satchel Ford Elementary 5901 Satchel Ford Road Carver-Lyon Elementary ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CAREER MAGNET Bradley Elementary 3032 Pine Belt Road January 8 January 10 January 15 January 17 9 a.m. 5 p.m. 5 p.m. 9 a.m. All sessions will be held at Bradley Elementary. MIDDLE SCHOOL CAREER MAGNET W.G. Sanders Middle 3455 Pine Belt Road January 17 January 22 January 24 6 p.m. 9 a.m. 9 a.m. All sessions will be held at W.G. Sanders Middle. HIGH SCHOOL CAREER MAGNET W.J. Keenan High 361 Pisgah Church Road January 23 6 p.m. W.J. Keenan High