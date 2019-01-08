SC State’s Buddy Pough to return as head coach in 2019

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Buddy Pough is synonymous with South Carolina State football, so there is probably relief on campus that he will be back on the sideline next season.

The MEAC school announced his return for an 18th season at a news conference Tuesday.

“He’s the right man for the job,” athletic director Stacy Danley said.

The 65-year-old Pough has been a part of the program for over three decades, including as a player and assistant coach. He has compiled a 125-71 record since taking over the program in 2002, including 99-36 in the MEAC, and led the Bulldogs to six conference titles and four FCS playoff appearances.

South Carolina State has taken a step backward in recent years and 2018 was supposed to be his final season because Danley sought to transition the program to a new coach. But Pough led a young nucleus to a 5-6 record, including 4-3 in the MEAC, creating promise for next season and reversing the earlier plan.