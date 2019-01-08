Sumter deputies searching for a man suspected in a laundry room break-in

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is searching for a man suspected in a break-in of a laundry room at a local apartment complex in December.

James Baucom, 47, broke into the laundry room at Wall Street Green Apartments on Wolfpack Court in Sumter. Officials say he pried open the change boxes of the coin operated machines and took an undetermined amount of money. His last known address is Rocky Point, N.C.

Baucom is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 185 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Baucom is known to associate with Brian Fitzgerald, who is wanted by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for similar crimes. Fitzgerald may be driving a silver colored 2001 Honda Civic with a S.C. license tag 6151MK.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they could be should call law enforcement immediately or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

A cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.