Martin proud, happy for Kotsar after OT upset of Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Frank Martin’s been fighting with Maik Kotsar – in a good way.

Carolina’s head coach has been working with his junior big man to get him to play more aggressive. Tuesday night, the Estonian forward showed what he could do when looking for his shot.

Kotsar was the key force to USC’s second-straight SEC win, defeating No. 14 Mississippi State 87-82 in overtime, thanks to a career-high 25 points from Maik.

USC hosts Missouri in their next league test at 1 p.m. Saturday.