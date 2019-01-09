Update: Inmate found dead inside SC prison cell was strangled

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Coroner’s Office has released a cause of death in the case of an inmate found dead inside his prison cell in Columbia.

Isaac Starke, 52, was found unresponsive inside his cell Sunday (1/6).

On Wednesday, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said he died from ligature strangulation. Ligature strangulation indicates it was not a hanging, but that a rope or cord was used around his neck.

No additional information was provided with the update.

Starke had seven years left of a 15 year sentence for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.