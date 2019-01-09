Update: Inmate found dead inside SC prison cell was strangled

Josh Berry,

Broad River Correctional Institution officials say Isaac Starke, 52, was found dead in his cell on Sunday. SCDC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Coroner’s Office has released a cause of death in the case of an inmate found dead inside his prison cell in Columbia.

Isaac Starke, 52, was found unresponsive inside his cell Sunday (1/6).

On Wednesday, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said he died from ligature strangulation. Ligature strangulation indicates it was not a hanging, but that a rope or cord was used around his neck.

No additional information was provided with the update.

Starke had seven years left of a 15 year sentence for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

