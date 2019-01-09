WATCH: Hilinski celebrates first win as a Gamecocks student as USC hoops upsets Mississippi State

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officially a student at the University of South Carolina after enrolling early, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski took in his first game at his new school Tuesday night.

But instead of lacing up his cleats and taking the field at Williams-Brice, the California native was throwing “Spurs Up” as a fan, cheering on the men’s basketball team as they upset No. 14 Mississippi State 87-82 in overtime.

