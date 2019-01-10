Check your Lottery tickets: $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Lottery says a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at a Publix in Columbia. Do you have the winning ticket?

According to a release from Lottery officials, a Powerball ticket sold in Columbia for Wednesday night’s drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Publix Super Markets #829 at 4611 Hardscrabble Rd, according to lottery officials.

Powerball® – Wednesday, January 9

6, 19, 37, 49, and 59 Powerball®: 22

According to the lottery, more than 8,100 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Of these, more than 3,600 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129, say officials.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $96 million, say SC Lottery officials.