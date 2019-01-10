Former HS administrator enters second plea, accused of sex with student

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A former Air Port High School assistant principal has entered a second guilty plea in connection to an improper relationship with a student.

The Lexington Co. Clerk of Court’s Office confirms to ABC Columbia that Dawn Diimmler pleaded guilty in December to 2nd degree harassment.

Diimmler was sentenced to either 30 days in jail or a fine of $200.

The clerk’s office says she opted for the fine.

Diimmler pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Richland Co. last month.

Diimmler was charged last February after district officials investigated claims that she had an improper relationship with a 19 year old student.