Sumter man faces heroin-related charges after ongoing investigation, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A man faces heroin-related charges after an ongoing investigation of resident complaints.

Tyrone Josey, 51, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana-2nd offense and possession with intent to distribute marijuana half a mile within a school or park.

Josey is charged with three counts of distribution of heroin-2nd offense and three counts of distribution of heroin half a mile within a school or park.

After months of investigation, officers served a warrant and found more than 15 grams of heroin, 300 grams of marijuana and nearly $2,000 in cash at the home.

Josey is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Prevention efforts by local law enforcement over the past few months have been focused in south and western portions of Sumter city and county, following multiple shooting calls, one of which resulted in a death of 54-year-old Marcus Brown.

Brown was sitting inside a vehicle on South Salem Street on Oct. 30 when he was fatally wounded. Brown, was not the intended victim and was not involved in the illegal activity that led to his death.

Residents ares strongly encouraged to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Tips can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC