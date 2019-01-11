Gamecocks Saturday contest with Missouri postponed due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Due to snow in their forecast, the Missouri men’s basketball team announced they would be unable to make their Friday trip to the Midlands in advance of Saturday’s showdown with South Carolina, causing the game to be postponed.
USC is off to a 2-0 start to their conference schedule, defeating Florida 71-69 on the road last Saturday and No. 14 Mississippi State 87-82 in overtime at home Tuesday.
Mizzou lost their league opener at home to No. 3 Tennessee 87-63 this week.