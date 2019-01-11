Gamecocks Saturday contest with Missouri postponed due to weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Due to snow in their forecast, the Missouri men’s basketball team announced they would be unable to make their Friday trip to the Midlands in advance of Saturday’s showdown with South Carolina, causing the game to be postponed.

Due to weather related travel issues for Missouri, tomorrow’s contest scheduled for 1 PM is postponed. South Carolina and Missouri are in communication with the SEC on rescheduling and updates will be released when available. — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) January 11, 2019

Due to weather related travel issues, tomorrow's contest scheduled for 12 PM CT is postponed. Both #Mizzou and South Carolina are in communication with the SEC on rescheduling and updates will be released when available. — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) January 11, 2019

USC is off to a 2-0 start to their conference schedule, defeating Florida 71-69 on the road last Saturday and No. 14 Mississippi State 87-82 in overtime at home Tuesday.

Mizzou lost their league opener at home to No. 3 Tennessee 87-63 this week.