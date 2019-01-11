Lexington detectives seeking the identity of armed robbery suspect of a gas station

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is asking the Town of Lexington community for assistance of identifying a black male suspect who was involved in an armed robbery of a Pitt Stop gas station off Augusta Road on Friday around 7:20 p.m.

Officers spoke to a witness who stated that the suspect entered the store, presented a black and silver handgun and demanded money. The suspect came behind the counter and took an undetermined amount of money from the register before he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, age late 20s to late 30s, who is approximately six foot in height and weighing 230 pounds.

He was dressed in black pants, black long sleeve shirt and wearing black boots. He was also wearing a dark green ball cap and orange or red safety vest on during the incident. He is believed to be traveling in a silver color sedan.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Detective Truel (803) 358-7262. Also you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.