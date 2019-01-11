Newberry man arrested with violent crime for a homicide, deputies say

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Newberry man has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a homicide that happened on January 7.

Jonathan Conrad Dawkins, 31, was taken into custody without incident by the Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Officers responded to All Auto on Glenn Street on Monday in reference to a shooting incident at 1:33 p.m.

On the scene, officers found a victim who suffered from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and the medical team worked to stabilize the victim, however their efforts were unsuccessful.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the arrest of Dawkins was great work by the investigators from his department as well at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

“I want to thank the public also for their help,” he said. “The victim was a law-abiding citizen who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. As a result of a cowardly act, a life was lost and now a family is suffering.” said McClurkin.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said they would be conducting further investigations and would bring more people to jail and then justice.

“This is such a tragedy,” Foster said. “An irresponsible act took the life of a person that was minding his own business and was in no way involved in this incident.”