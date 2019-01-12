Weather out of the way, Gamecocks and Missouri to officially meet Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina will get their chance to keep their hot streak going this weekend after all.

The Gamecocks will aim to stay strong out the gate in SEC play hosting Missouri in their third league game of the season Sunday at 1 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

Let's keep this momentum going ???? pic.twitter.com/uIwJCosBum — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) January 12, 2019

The contest, which was originally scheduled for Saturday in the same time window, was put into question when the Tigers could not depart from Missouri due to snowstorms in the area. The two schools and the SEC worked to first postpone the original start date and then set a new target for the game to be played during the same weekend. Mizzou would have to be able to make their flight out of their Columbia, safe to the Midlands, on Saturday.

USC is 2-0 in conference play while UM is 0-1.