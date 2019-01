Angel Tree Delivers, thanks to all who donated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Salvation Army and ABC Columbia want to extend a big thank you to all who donated to the Angel Tree.

Because of kind donors, children across the Midlands rung in the holiday season with a Merry Christmas.

This year, 525 children’s Christmas wishes were answered in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

ABC Columbia is a proud sponsor of the Angel Tree and the efforts of the Salvation Army.