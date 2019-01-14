Lexington County man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 death of veteran and retired attorney

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 67-year-old Robert “R.J.” Kobylak in the February 2017 murder.

Clenord James Graham, 34, was sentenced to life in prison and Charles Anthony Allen, Jr., 23, was sentenced to 40 years without parole for his role in Kobylak’s murder.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard stated, “This was a brutal, senseless murder committed out of greed. Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in our community. We hope today’s sentence will bring a sense of justice to Mr. Kobylak’s family. We are relieved to see these cold-blooded killers behind bars.”

Kobylak, a military veteran and retired attorney, was found beaten and partially bound with electrical cord when friends went to check on him after being unable to reach him by phone for several days.

Kobylak was living alone at the time and retired from practicing law due to to health complications.

Investigators determined Kobylak was beaten and robbed of a safe located inside his home. He was an avid coin collector and had several thousand dollars in antique coins and cash in the safe. His Toyota vehicle was also stolen.

Autopsy reports determined Kobylak sustained multiple head injuries and died as a result of blunt force trauma.