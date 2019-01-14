Lexington students collect over 200 coats to give to a local nonprofit

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Students at Lake Murray Elementary ended its annual tradition of giving by collecting 207 coats to give Mission Lexington.

Courtney E. Counts, a fifth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary led this year’s “Give a Coat, Warm a Kid” coat drive, inspiring her fellow classmates to bring in winter weather items.

The students collected the coats from the first of December until their last day of school, December 21.

Counts, winner of the 2018 Young Miss West Columbia pageant, created posters to place around school and participated in announcements on the Lake Murray Live news show, encouraging students in all grade levels to donate to the worthy cause.

Counts and her mother, Leigh, presented the coats to Mission Lexington, a nonprofit serving Lexington County.