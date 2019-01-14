Martin looks ahead to Gamecocks road trip, updates roster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following their 3-0 start to SEC play, Carolina hits the road for a pair of conference clashes this week, beginning in Nashville Wednesday and concluding in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Following their 85-75 win over Missouri Sunday, Frank Martin spoke on Monday about his team’s progress, the season-long battle with injuries, and what he’s still looking to improve as league play continues.

Martin also discussed the impact of having the NCAA Tournament come to Colonial Life Arena this March Madness, as organizers spent Monday speaking at the Columbia Convention Center detailing the events ahead of the Midlands hosting postseason hoops on the road to the Final Four.

USC faces Vanderbilt Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will tip off at 6 p.m. against LSU Saturday.