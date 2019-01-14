Report: Haley potential candidate for president of World Bank

Rob Dew,

New York, NY, (Financial Times)–We may now have an idea on what former Governor Nikki Haley’s next career move may be.
According to the Financial Times, Haley and Ivanka Trump are candidates to replace the outgoing president of the World Bank.

The bank’s current president, Jim Yong Kim, announced his resignation last week, more than three years before his term was supposed to end.

The World Bank board said last week it would start accepting nominations for a new leader early next month and name a replacement by mid-April.

Categories: National News, News, Politics
Share

Related

Attorney General: 3 Upstate men plead guilty to ch...
Interpreter from Trump-Putin summit may be forced ...
SCDOT encourages community to report area potholes
2 police officers shot, 1 killed while working a c...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android