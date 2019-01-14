Three Sumter teens charged in armed robbery of a parking lot at local bank

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter police have charged three teens after an armed robbery Friday in the parking lot of a local BB&T.

A pizza restaurant employee was walking from the parking lot of BB&T to make a cast deposit before 10 a.m. Friday when he was approached by two men. One pointing a handgun and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both men, whose faces were covered, then fled to a vehicle parked near the bank.

Keishawn Brown, 18, is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony, criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was released on a #37,500 surety bond and GPS monitoring.

Justice Reese Green, 19, is charged iwth criminal conspiracy and armed robbery. He remains in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending at $25,00 surety bond and GPS monitoring.

Shaun Rafael Enrique Parker Jr., 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a $31,000 surety bond and GPS monitoring.

Brown, a manager of Little Caesar’s Pizza, was at work and helped count the money that would be deposited before alerting Parker and Green that another manager was en route to the bank.

Parker, also employed by the restaurant, and Green then carried out the armed robbery before meeting with Brown and dropping off a portion of the stolen cash.

The investigation is ongoing.