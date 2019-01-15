Local chicken plant donates 900 headphones to Midlands elementary school

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Students at Cayce Elementary School received a large donation of 900 headphones from House of Raeford chicken plant in West Columbia.

The donation was made after Allyson Long, Cayce Elementary Vice Principal, contacted House of Raeford seeking assistance in providing the students with headphones.

“Cayce Elementary is so lucky to have business partners, such as the House of Raeford,” she said. “This donation for the students will be monumental in the continued use of this program.”

The school is currently implementing a new software, called Edmentum. This software allows lessons to be individualized to adjust to each student strengths and weaknesses.

“With the implementation of Edmentum, a personalized digital learning program, our students needed headphones to be able to hear the individualized instruction,” said Long.

“There was one major issue. The kids couldn’t hear their lessons because of the noise level from the other students Ipad’s in the class,” said Chuck Underhill with House of Raeford. “We are excited to help. Tomorrow, learning will be easier because these students have the right tools now.”