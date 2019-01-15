North Lake Drive and Sunset Blvd. back open after collision

TRAFFIC UPDATE – The collision at the intersection of North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Sunset Blvd./US-378 has been cleared from the roadway. Please drive alert at all times behind the wheel to prevent a collision. pic.twitter.com/m7DNMhyhuN — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 15, 2019

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say traffic lanes in the intersection of North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Sunset Blvd./US-378 are back open after a collision this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Authorities say please drive with caution during the cleanup.

