North Lake Drive and Sunset Blvd. back open after collision

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say traffic lanes in the intersection of North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Sunset Blvd./US-378 are back open after a collision this morning.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Authorities say please drive with caution during the cleanup.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.

