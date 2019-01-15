Richland School District One hosting Magnet information sessions

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland School District one is hosting a series of information sessions for parents who are interested in the District’s new magnet programs for 2019-2020.

  According to District One officials, the district offers offers a Spanish and Chinese Language Immersion magnet program at Carver-Lyon Elementary School, as well as career magnets on the elementary (Bradley Elementary School), middle (W.G. Sanders Middle School) and high school (W.J. Keenan High School) levels. Keenan’s magnet program provides advanced preparation in the fields of engineering, government, tourism and entrepreneurialism. The programs are open to students throughout the district, and bus transportation is provided to all students enrolled in the programs.

January 31, 2019 is the magnet program application deadline, say officials.

Acceptance letters will be mailed March 11-15 and April 1 is the deadline for accepting a spot in the program. Parents who would like more information should contact Dr. Teresa Turner at Teresa.turner@richlandone.org  or 231-7566.

image courtesy Richland One

 

MAGNET PROGRAM

 

 

  

PARENT INFO SESSION DATES

  

PARENT INFO SESSION TIMES

  

PARENT INFO SESSION LOCATIONS
LANGUAGE IMMERSION

Carver-Lyon Elementary

2100 Waverly Street

 

 January 8

 

 

January 15

 

January 17

 

 

January 22

 

 5:30 p.m.

 

 

8:30 a.m.

 

5:30 p.m.

 

 

8:30 a.m.

 

 Brennen Elementary

438 Devereaux Road

 

Carver-Lyon Elementary

 

Satchel Ford Elementary

5901 Satchel Ford Road

 

Carver-Lyon Elementary

 
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CAREER MAGNET

Bradley Elementary

3032 Pine Belt Road

 

 January 8

January 10

January 15

January 17

 

 9 a.m.

5 p.m.

5 p.m.

9 a.m.

 All sessions will be held at Bradley Elementary.
MIDDLE SCHOOL

CAREER MAGNET

W.G. Sanders Middle

3455 Pine Belt Road

 

 January 17

January 22

January 24

 6 p.m.

9 a.m.

9 a.m.

 All sessions will be held at W.G. Sanders Middle.
HIGH SCHOOL

CAREER MAGNET

W.J. Keenan High

361 Pisgah Church Road

 

 January 23 6 p.m. W.J. Keenan High

Categories: Local News
