Richland School District One hosting Magnet information sessions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland School District one is hosting a series of information sessions for parents who are interested in the District’s new magnet programs for 2019-2020.
According to District One officials, the district offers offers a Spanish and Chinese Language Immersion magnet program at Carver-Lyon Elementary School, as well as career magnets on the elementary (Bradley Elementary School), middle (W.G. Sanders Middle School) and high school (W.J. Keenan High School) levels. Keenan’s magnet program provides advanced preparation in the fields of engineering, government, tourism and entrepreneurialism. The programs are open to students throughout the district, and bus transportation is provided to all students enrolled in the programs.
January 31, 2019 is the magnet program application deadline, say officials.
Acceptance letters will be mailed March 11-15 and April 1 is the deadline for accepting a spot in the program. Parents who would like more information should contact Dr. Teresa Turner at Teresa.turner@richlandone.org or 231-7566.
image courtesy Richland One
|
MAGNET PROGRAM
|
PARENT INFO SESSION DATES
|
PARENT INFO SESSION TIMES
|
PARENT INFO SESSION LOCATIONS
|LANGUAGE IMMERSION
Carver-Lyon Elementary
2100 Waverly Street
|January 8
January 15
January 17
January 22
|5:30 p.m.
8:30 a.m.
5:30 p.m.
8:30 a.m.
|Brennen Elementary
438 Devereaux Road
Carver-Lyon Elementary
Satchel Ford Elementary
5901 Satchel Ford Road
Carver-Lyon Elementary
|ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
CAREER MAGNET
Bradley Elementary
3032 Pine Belt Road
|January 8
January 10
January 15
January 17
|9 a.m.
5 p.m.
5 p.m.
9 a.m.
|All sessions will be held at Bradley Elementary.
|MIDDLE SCHOOL
CAREER MAGNET
W.G. Sanders Middle
3455 Pine Belt Road
|January 17
January 22
January 24
|6 p.m.
9 a.m.
9 a.m.
|All sessions will be held at W.G. Sanders Middle.
|HIGH SCHOOL
CAREER MAGNET
W.J. Keenan High
361 Pisgah Church Road
|January 23
|6 p.m.
|W.J. Keenan High