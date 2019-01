Ridge View grad accepts invite to NFL Combine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Ridge View alum Dennis Daley is heading to the NFL Combine.

The former Gamecock offensive lineman announcing this week he’ll be participating in the week’s long event in Indianapolis, becoming the first Gamecock to officially accept his invitation.

Daley will be busy until the Combine, which starts Feb. 26. He’ll compete at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala. and continue to train until April’s NFL Draft.