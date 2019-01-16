SC State’s Taylor Brown earns second MEAC POW honor this season

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 15, 2019South Carolina State junior Taylor Brown was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by the U.S. Marines, the conference office announced.

Brown (6-0, F, Jr., Patterson, N.J.) was a combined 16-for-26 (.615) from the floor in two games this past week and averaged a double-double with 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per contest. She opened the week with a 20-point, 10-rebound effort against Morgan State – a game in which she went 6-for-12 from the floor and added four steals. She followed that up on Monday with 20 points, 18 rebounds and six assists in a win over Coppin State, going 10-for-14 from the floor.

This is Brown’s second Player of the Week honor this season. She earned Co-MEAC POW honors on Dec. 11th after leading the Lady Bulldogs to big wins over Voorhees and UNLV at home.

Others earning honors are, North Carolina A&T State’s Rayven Peeples earned Rookie of the Week honors, while Norfolk State junior Danyael Goodhope and North Carolina A&T State junior Mikaya Wilson were named Co-Defensive Players of the Week.

