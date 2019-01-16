WATCH: Dawn Staley previews top 15 matchup with Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, S.C. – #15/20 South Carolina women’s basketball travels to rival #7/6 Mississippi State for a Thursday night battle of SEC unbeaten teams at 7 p.m. (ET) on ESPN. The Gamecocks (12-4, 4-0 SEC) have won eight straight with a defense that has locked in and a balanced offense. The Bulldogs (16-1, 4-0 SEC) will be the fourth top-10 opponent South Carolina has faced this season and its first such test in a true road environment.