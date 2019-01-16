WATCH: Dawn Staley previews top 15 matchup with Mississippi State

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – #15/20 South Carolina women’s basketball travels to rival #7/6 Mississippi State for a Thursday night battle of SEC unbeaten teams at 7 p.m. (ET) on ESPN. The Gamecocks (12-4, 4-0 SEC) have won eight straight with a defense that has locked in and a balanced offense. The Bulldogs (16-1, 4-0 SEC) will be the fourth top-10 opponent South Carolina has faced this season and its first such test in a true road environment.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Share

Related

Gamecocks start SEC play 4-0 after rally win at Va...
Autry Denson introduced as new CSU head football c...
A’ja Wilson joining SEC Network as January program...
Tiger Woods to start his year at Torrey Pines agai...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android