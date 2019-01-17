Gov. McMaster names McCarty new South Carolina adjutant general

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is appointing a longtime deputy in the state’s Military Department to be its new adjutant general.

McMaster said Thursday he wants Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty to oversee the state’s Army National Guard, Air National Guard, volunteer State Guard and the state’s Emergency Management Division.

McCarty is a 1982 graduate of The Citadel and has a 36-year military career.

McCarty served as deputy to the current adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston Jr.

Livingston plans to retire if McCarty’s appointment is approved by the state Senate.

Livingston has served eight years as adjutant general. He was the final person voted into the office. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2014 putting the job into the governor’s Cabinet.