Lexington looking for woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in meat
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a woman they say was caught on camera shoplifting. Officials say the woman grab a grocery cart and allegedly stole nearly $350.00 dollars of meat products from the Lowe’s Food store in the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard.
According to authorities the unidentified woman was able stuff the meat into a concealed bag she brought in with her before fleeing the scene in a red SUV.
If you recognize this woman and have any information that can help in this case you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC