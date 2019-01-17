Lexington looking for woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in meat

Lowes Foods – Shoplifting Incident PLEASE SHARE – The Lexington Police Department needs to identify this white female who is suspected of shoplifting from the Lowes Foods in the Town of Lexington, SC. Contact Detective Voravudhi with any information at 803-358-1514. Posted by Lexington Police Department on Thursday, January 17, 2019

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a woman they say was caught on camera shoplifting. Officials say the woman grab a grocery cart and allegedly stole nearly $350.00 dollars of meat products from the Lowe’s Food store in the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

According to authorities the unidentified woman was able stuff the meat into a concealed bag she brought in with her before fleeing the scene in a red SUV.

If you recognize this woman and have any information that can help in this case you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC