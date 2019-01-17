Lexington searches for couple accused of stealing from area Walmart

There is very limited information at this time, but police are hoping these pictures will help in their investigation. Authorities say they are trying to identify this man and woman they believe were involved in a larceny at a Walmart in Red Bank.

No information has been given on what may have been taken, but Deputies say they believe the two were seen driving away from the scene in a champagne colored Isuzu Rodeo.

If you recognize these two or have any information that can help in their investigation, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.