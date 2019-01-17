Two men charged with drug and weapon charges now face burglary charges, Orangeburg officials say

Marquiese-Berry Marquiese Berry Photo Courtesy: OCSD

Trey-Gadson Trey Gadson Photo Courtesy: OCSD



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men already facing drug and weapon related charges are now charged with burglary, Orangeburg deputies say.

Marquise Berry, 23, and Trey Gadson, 22, have each been charged with one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, grand larceny, two counts of malicious injury to real property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators have been looking for Berry and Gadson since early December 2018 when burglary in the Cope area was reported.

The home owner returned home and found the door open and realized someone took a quantity of electronics and personal items after the home was broken into.

Nearly $10,000 worth of items were reported missing.

Bond was denied on the first-degree burglary charges on the duo while a cash and surety bond was set on the remaining charges.