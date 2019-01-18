Deputies seeking public’s help of a armed robbery at Dollar General

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two armed men who robbed Family Dollar.

The robbery occurred at the Family Dollar on the 8300 block of Wilson Blvd on Jan. 15 around 8 p.m.

The men brandished their firearms and demanded money from the register. The suspects stole an undetermined amount of money from the store before fleeing. One suspect was wearing gray sweatpants, red sneakers and a blue hoodie, while the other was wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone who can identify these men is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC

