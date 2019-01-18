South Carolina Department of Corrections staffer arrested on forgery charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A South Carolina Department of Corrections staffer was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Monday for charges of forgery and false pretenses.

Shayla Ann Woodard, 28, is accused of forging the signatures of the owners of one occupied and two vacant properties. She is facing five counts of forgery and one count of false pretenses.

Woodard is also accused of forging the signatures of the owners of properties on the 4500 block of Bluff Road, 1600 block of Pincushion Road and the 3200 block of River Drive. In two of the incidents, the property owner was deceased.

Woodard has since been released on bond from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Kendall Maurice Harmon, 33, is also wanted on forgery charges for using someone else’s name to sign documentations as a witness that aided Woodard in her scheme. He used someone else’s name and identifying information to obtain an S.C. ID without consent.

Harmon has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2001 for a variety of charges including financial transaction card theft and forgery.