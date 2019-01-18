USC’s Harvey entering the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After transferring to Carolina in May of 2018, Nick Harvey is moving on to a third school in his collegiate career just eight months later.

After moving to the Midlands as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, Harvey will seek a sixth collegiate season after playing only four games for the garnet and black due to a concussion. He is entering the transfer portal, which allows college coaches from other programs to talk with players about the possibility of switching schools.

Harvey split his time in 2018 at cornerback and safety, recording six tackles. Will Muschamp announced during the season that the defensive back would work to seek a medical redshirt to continue playing.

Defensive lineman Shameik Blacksheir and defensive back Javon Charleston have each previously announced this offseason they were also entering the transfer portal.