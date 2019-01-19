Gamecocks At LSU Saturday In Matchup On The Bayou

(RV/-) South Carolina (9-7, 4-0 SEC) travels to face (RV/RV) LSU (13-3, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday with top honors in the SEC on the line. The Gamecocks, Tigers and No. 3/3 Tennessee remain the only unbeaten teams in SEC action thus far. Tip time for the matchup at the Maravich Center is set for 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) on the call.

STARTING FIVE

> It’s a battle on the bayou on Saturday, as undefeated in league play South Carolina travels to face LSU, also unbeaten through their first three SEC matchups. South Carolina is 4-0 in the SEC for just the third time since joining the league after the 74-71 come-from-behind win at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Carolina was also perfect through the first four conference contests in 1997 (SEC champs) and in 2017 (advanced to first Final Four).

> Senior guard Hassani Gravett was clutch in the final minutes of Wednesday’s win at Vandy. He scored 17 points in the game – all in the second half – including nine of Carolina’s final 11 points over the final 1:38 of the ballgame. Gravett sank two free throws to seal the win with just two seconds on the clock.

> Rookie guard A.J. Lawson led the Gamecocks in scoring for the sixth time this season with his fourth 20-point outing of the season at Vanderbilt. The rookie scored a game high 24 points, one point shy of matching his season high, while also collecting a pair of steals. His second free throw of a pair with 23 seconds remaining would be the game-winning point. He leads the Gamecocks in scoring this season (overall games) with 13.3 points per outing.

> Over the final five minutes of Wednesday’s game at Vandy, Carolina hit 12-of-13 free throw attempts (95.3%), led by Gravett, Lawson and sophomore forward Felipe Haase each hitting all four of their attempts during the stretch. In league play at the line, Carolina’s ranks third at 77.7 percent (87-112), and Gravett is fifth (92.0%), and Haase is ninth (90.0%).

> What’s clicking during this five-game win streak? Carolina’s offense. The Gamecocks are averaging 82.8 points per game during the stretch, with four averaging double-figures. Gravett (14.8), Lawson (13.8), Silva (13.2) and rookie forward Keyshawn Bryant (12.4) are all averaging double-figures, and as a team, the Gamecocks are hitting 45.1 percent (134-297) from the field. To compare, through the first 11 games of the season, Carolina was 4-7, scoring 72.0 points per game and hitting just 41.4 percent overall.