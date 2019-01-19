Gamecocks giving free basketball tickets to federal government employees during shutdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Athletics is offering free admission to all home men’s and women’s basketball games for federal government employees and their immediate family members for the duration of the federal government shutdown. Tickets will be provided at the Colonial Life Arena Box Office on game day, based on availability.

Federal government employees can claim up to four complimentary tickets for immediate family members per game by showing a valid federal government ID at the Colonial Life Arena Ticket Office, which opens 2.5 hours before tipoff.

For more information, contact the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.