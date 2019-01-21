Chants enter at No. 23 in Baseball America preseason poll

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina baseball team received its fourth top 25 preseason national ranking on Monday, Jan. 21, as the Chanticleers came in at No. 23 overall in the 2019 Baseball America College Preseason Top 25.

The No. 23 Baseball America preseason ranking is the fourth preseason top 25 honor for the Chanticleers heading into the 2019 season: Collegiate Baseball – No. 12; Perfect Game – No. 25, D1Baseball – No. 21; and Baseball America – No. 23.

The lone Sun Belt team to be ranked in the top 25 in any preseason poll this season, the 2018 Sun Belt regular-season and tournament champions, and 2018 Sun Belt Coach of the Year Gary Gilmore, return 21 players from last season’s team that went 43-19 overall and hosted an NCAA Regional.

Highlighted by 2019 preseason All-Americans Cory Wood (second team), Zach Biermann (third team), and Matt Eardensohn (third team), the Chanticleers also return consensus 2018 freshman All-American Parker Chavers as well experienced upperclassmen in Kieton Rivers, Keaton Weisz, Kyle Skeels, Turner Buis, Jay Causey and Anthony Veneziano. Also returning this season after missing all of last year due to injuries are right-handed pitcher Bobby Holmes and left-handed hurler Austin Kitchen.

The Chanticleers open up the 2019 season with the Brittain Resorts Invitational from Feb. 15-17 at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The opening-weekend tournament will consist of host CCU, Maryland, VCU, and Campbell.

The 2019 baseball schedule includes three home tournaments, five Sun Belt Conference home weekend series and a total of 29 home games at Springs Brooks Stadium this season.

Season tickets for all home baseball games at Springs Brooks Stadium are on sale now. Season ticket prices start at a low cost of $250 for the entire home season.