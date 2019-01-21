City of Columbia and SCE&G to hold public forum on upcoming tree trimming

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get more information about the City of Columbia and SCE&G’s tree trimming project, mark your calendar.

The City announced it will host a public education forum for anyone interested in discusssing the upcoming tree trimming near utility distribution lines.

According to City officials, the forum will provide information regarding tree trimming near utility distribution lines scheduled for 2019.

Topics covered will include the Purpose and Guidelines for Utility Pruning, ANSI Standards, Grand Trees, and Columbia’s Aging Tree Canopy.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, January 23 from 6:00-7:00 pm at Earlewood Community Park, located at 1113 Recreation Drive.

Representatives from the City of Columbia and SCE&G will answer questions about proper pruning techniques and upcoming activities, say officials.