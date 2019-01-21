Dunk sensation Laeticia Amihere enrolls at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Laeticia Amihere has elected to enroll at the University for the Spring 2019 semester to begin her Gamecock career. Ranked No. 10 overall in the Class of 2019, the 6-foot-3 forward suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season and will not take the court for the Gamecocks in the 2018-19 campaign. She will undergo treatment for the injury with the team’s medical staff in Columbia.

“It was definitely hard to hear that Laeticia had her senior season cut short, but she is a person who makes the best of any situation so we’re excited that she’s decided to join our program earlier than expected,” Staley said. “I have to give credit to Laeticia, her family and our athletics department and University staff for embracing this idea and working to put the pieces in place so quickly to make it possible for her to get here this week.”

Amihere signed a National Letter of Intent to play for South Carolina in November, the second top 15 recruit to join Staley’s 2019 signing class, which went on to be ranked the best in the nation. She first made a splash in 2017 at the age of 15 when she became the first Canadian woman to dunk in a game.

She has been on the U17 Canadian National Team and helped Canada to a bronze medal in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup, during which she averaged 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds and earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team alongside South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris , who played for the silver-medal winning U.S. team. Amihere was ranked as high as No. 2 in the 2019 class prior to an injury ending her 2017-18 season.