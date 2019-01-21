Former Gamecock makes AFC Pro Bowl roster

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Oakland Raiders and former Gamecock tight end Jared Cook has been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl roster.

Cook is the first Raider to be named to the 2019 Pro Bowl after setting career highs across the board, including receptions (68), receiving yards (896) and touchdowns (six), each of which either tied for the team lead or outright led the Silver and Black in 2018. Cook tallied four 100-yard contests on the season, tied for third-most among all tight ends in the NFL en route to the most receiving yards by a Raiders tight end in a single season since 1986.

Among many of his highlights was his 180-yard Week 1 performance on Monday Night Football. On his record-setting night, Cook set the franchise’s single-game mark by a tight end, surpassing Todd Christensen’s 173 yards in 1986, as it also tied for the sixth-most single-game receiving yardage by a tight end in NFL history. Additionally, his 15 receptions of at least 20 yards ranked third among his position group both this season and in club history.