Hendrix St. back open after early morning accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say Hendrix St. near Chariot St. is back open after an early morning accident.

Officers say a vehicle lost control from a patch of ice on the road and crashed into a ditch.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Authorities advise you to be careful of possible black ice on the road.

