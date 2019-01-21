Hendrix St. back open after early morning accident

TRAFFIC UPDATE – All lanes of Hendrix Street bear Chariot Street have re-opened. Please be careful for patches of ice on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/MPQHGc6ZDk — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 21, 2019

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say Hendrix St. near Chariot St. is back open after an early morning accident.

Officers say a vehicle lost control from a patch of ice on the road and crashed into a ditch.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Authorities advise you to be careful of possible black ice on the road.

