Forum held on election reform and restoring voter trust

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Electors increasingly question whether their votes matter leaving politicians wondering how to restore public confidence in elections.

The Richland Library held a forum on election reform tonight to give residents the chance to talk to panelists about a proposed new voting system and new committee to oversee the redrawing of election lines.

Tuesday night’s panel included local and State Representatives to advocate for fair election practices.