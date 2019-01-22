Orangeburg woman charged with assault and battery of a high aggravated nature

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A Orangeburg woman has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a charge that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Charlene Davis, 25, bond was set on the Country Colony woman Tuesday at $15,000.

Victim’s Advocate Alexis Guinyard told the court the victim had suffered broken hands and a laceration his forehead requiring stitches to close.

A warrant for Davis was obtained in December after a man was beaten by Davis and others, the warrant states.

The victim told investigators he had driven an acquaintance to a remote location on Dec. 10, 2018 but stopped short of driving the entire length of the road due to pot holes.

The acquaintance got out to walk the rest of the way, but called the victim saying he was cold.

Once the victim had driven toward the end of the road where the acquaintance said he was located, several individuals charged the car after emerging from behind nearby shrubbery.

The victim was dragged from the car and beaten after he had become stuck after slamming into a brick pump house in his effort to flee.

Davis was taken into custody on Monday after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to her residence in regards to someone shooting at her house.

Others are being sought for questioning in the case.