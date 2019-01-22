Two suspects arrested with deadly shooting of two men, Orangeburg officials say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of two men in December 2018.

Matthew Brown, 23, and Connell Sheppard, 38, both of Holly Hill have been charged with two counts of murder.

“My investigators have been on this case nearly nonstop once it was discovered to have been a crime rather than an accident,” the sheriff said. “We were then able to obtain warrants on two individuals who we believe were involved in these senseless murders.”

Brown and Sheppard were sought after what appeared to be a car crash on Brelands Road near Holly Hill as discovered to be a murder scene.

The autopsy revealed the two men killed were ages 29 and 34 suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators developed information that led to a “live” social media video made by one of the victims that depicted the suspects at the scene prior to the discovery of the car.

Brown’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date. Sheppard is expected to appear in court later this week.