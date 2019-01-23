Columbia Housing Authority updates Allen Benedict situation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Wednesday the Columbia Housing Authority updated its response to the evacuation of Allen Benedict Court due to multiple gas leaks and after two people were found dead.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the authority re-iterated that the displaced residents had temporary housing and were provided cards for food and transportation.

The authority has also set up a 24 hour satellite office at the cecil tillis center to respond to residents needs.

The Housing Authority’s attorney, former Mayor Bob Coble, says “Director Walker and his staff are committed to taking care of all CHA residents, particularly those displaced by this shutdown. This situation is unfortunate, and we are working with the City of Columbia to find the best possible resolution for all residents involved.”

ABC Columbia News spoke with residents who are frustrated by the situation.

See their story here.